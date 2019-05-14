West Virginia accountant indicted on charges of bank fraud

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia accountant accused of stealing more than $1 million from a client's account has been indicted on federal charges of bank fraud.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports 59-year-old Kimberly Dawn Price's indictment comes more than two years after she was initially accused.

Price, also known as Kimberly Swann, was arrested over the allegations in January 2016 and charged with more than 900 counts of embezzlement, forgery and uttering. She was working at Huntington-based firm Hess, Stewart and Campbell PLLC when she was accused of embezzling the funds from a client who died in the fall of 2015.

The case was put on hold when federal authorities got involved. The federal indictment says she committed bank fraud from 2009 to 2015 by writing herself unauthorized checks from businesses.

