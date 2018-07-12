West Virginia lawmakers resume Supreme Court investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A legislative committee has resumed hearings in West Virginia to consider whether state Supreme Court impeachment proceedings are needed.

The House Judiciary Committee met Thursday in Charleston. Committee chairman John Shott says Wednesday's retirement announcement by Supreme Court Justice Menis likely means the scheduled three-day hearings will be shorter.

The committee was given authority to investigate all Supreme Court justices for evidence of impeachable offenses. Last month, Justice Allen Loughry pleaded not guilty to multiple federal counts involving alleged fraud. He was suspended over allegations he repeatedly lied about using his office for personal gain.

Shott says "we have an obligation to also hold accountable those public officials that the public can't hold accountable."

He also said "we are in many ways plowing new ground in what we do."