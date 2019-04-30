West Virginia magistrate pleads guilty to tax fraud

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A magistrate in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to tax fraud.

News outlets cite a statement from U.S. Attorney Bill Powell in reporting that Ohio County Magistrate Harry A. Radcliffe III entered the plea on Monday to conspiracy to impede the Internal Revenue Service.

As part of the agreement, a nine-count indictment against Radcliffe, which included charges of wire fraud, filing false income tax returns and bribery, was dismissed.

Defense attorney Dave Jividen said the plea stemmed from Radcliffe's failure to report some income on his tax return, such as money earned from mowing yards.

Jividen said a sentencing date hasn't been set.