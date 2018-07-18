West Virginia trooper being recognized after shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia state police sergeant is being recognized a year after he was wounded in a shooting.

Gov. Jim Justice says in a news release he's joining state police Superintendent Col. Jan Cahill on Wednesday to present Sgt. David Fry with the Purple Heart and Medal of Valor. The ceremony is taking place at state police headquarters in South Charleston.

Fry tried to enter a Lincoln County apartment to intervene in a domestic situation in March 2017. He was shot in the shoulder and wrist and missed eight months of work.

A suspect has pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder, malicious wounding, strangulation and wanton endangerment.