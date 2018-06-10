West Virginia woman sentenced in mother's slaying

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison in the fatal shooting of her mother.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports 33-year-old Amanda Kay Proffitt of Brushfork was sentenced Friday on a second-degree murder charge in Mercer County Circuit Court.

According to court records, Connie Proffitt was shot in April 2017 after an argument with Amanda Proffitt, who had told her mother that her boyfriend was going to move in with them. Connie Proffitt died of a single gunshot wound to the head as she slept.

Both of Connie Proffitt's sisters had asked the court for leniency.

Amanda Proffitt will be eligible for parole after about 20 years.

