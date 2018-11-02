Western NY man found guilty in kidnapping, slaying

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Prosecutors say a third man has been found guilty in connection to the death of a man whose body was found buried in an upstate New York backyard.

The Monroe County District Attorney's Office says 26-year-old Tyshon Myles was convicted of murder, kidnapping, robbery and other charges Thursday.

Prosecutors say Myles and two other men kidnapped 33-year-old Moran Wilson in May 2017.

Wilson's remains were found buried in a Rochester backyard, and prosecutors say he had been beaten and suffocated.

Genisis Colon and Alvin Hancock were found guilty of second-degree murder in June. A fourth man, Khahil Hancock, pleaded guilty to a weapons charge in exchange for his cooperation with authorities.

Police have not said why Wilson was kidnapped.

Myles faces 25 years to life in prison during sentencing.