White man dismisses connection between fire, racial graffiti

CUBA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a house fire at a white family's home as suspicious because racist graffiti targeting blacks was painted there two weeks earlier.

KSDK-TV reports that homeowner Gary Masten says he's not convinced the fire and graffiti are related.

The fire broke out Saturday at the home where he and his son live near Cuba, Missouri, about 85 miles southwest of St. Louis. Neither was home at the time of the fire. Masten says the vandal was "some moron with a paint can." He says everything that was destroyed is "just stuff."

Crawford County Sheriff's Office Major Adam Carnal says the investigation is in the early stage, and that detectives are meeting with the state fire marshal.

No one has been arrested.

