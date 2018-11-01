White supremacists indicted for brawls at California rallies

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, white nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four alleged members of a white supremacist group have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of inciting violence at California political rallies last year.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles says Thursday that the defendants planned and carried out attacks at gatherings in Huntington Beach, Berkeley and San Bernardino.

Attorney information couldn't immediately be found for Aaron Eason, Robert Rundo, Robert Boman and Tyler Laube. All are charged with one count each of conspiracy. Rundo, Boman and Eason are additionally charged with one count of rioting.

Arraignments are scheduled beginning next week.

Prosecutors say the four are members of the militant Rise Above Movement.

The indictments come weeks after four other California members of the group were indicted for allegedly inciting a riot in Charlottesville, Virginia.