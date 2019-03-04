Wife charged with killing man whose body was found in a bag

ABERDEEN, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi woman is charged with killing her husband after a body was found inside a bag on the man's back patio.

Local news outlets report 45-year-old Ellen Marie Huebner of Aberdeen turned herself in Monday after being charged with one count of murder.

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says Huebner is jailed awaiting an appearance before a judge. Cantrell says Huebner is being represented by a lawyer but didn't give a name.

Co-workers at Columbus Air Force Base last week reported that 54-year-old Steven Huebner was missing.

A body was found wrapped in shower curtains and a tarpaulin, inside a blue tote bag on Friday.