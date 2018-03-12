Wife of man shot by police on burglary call files lawsuit

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The wife of a man shot and killed by Pittsburgh police officers responding to a burglary call has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit.

Authorities said officers shot 57-year-old Christopher Thompkins in January 2017 after someone fired in their direction as they arrived at the front door of the Larimer home.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Brenda Richmond alleges police fired "indiscriminately" and without warning, hitting her husband rather than the intruder. She earlier said Thompkins grabbed her gun to chase the intruder down the steps.

The suit filed Friday against the city, the police chief and three unnamed officers seeks damages for excessive force, failure to train police and wrongful death.

A spokeswoman for the mayor's office said "We are reviewing the complaint and will be taking appropriate action."