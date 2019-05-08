Wife of slain Milwaukee officer reveals she's pregnant

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The wife of a Milwaukee police officer who was shot to death while serving a search warrant has revealed she's pregnant.

Caroline Rittner found out three days after her husband's funeral that she is going to have a baby, police said Tuesday. The girl is expected to arrive in October, joining the son the Rittners had earlier.

"It was met with mixed emotions," police Lt. Kristin Felsman told WISN-TV. "Extremely joyful emotions because, (it's) another legacy of Matt, and obviously very sad emotions because Matt would not be there to share in the joy of a new life."

Officer Matthew Rittner was killed Feb. 6 while helping serve a search warrant for suspected illegal guns and drugs at a Milwaukee duplex.

Sgt. Roberto Colon told WDJT-TV that the police force will be there for the Rittner family.

"She knows that she can come anytime and knock on our door," he said. "She doesn't even have to. We're going to be there bothering her all the time anyway. She'll probably have to kick us out of the house most of the time."

Suspect Jordan Fricke has pleaded not guilty to three charges, including first-degree intentional homicide. He's scheduled for trial beginning July 8.