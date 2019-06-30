Wisconsin man says he illegally shipped weapons to Australia

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to illegally shipping guns to an Australian weapons dealer using a crate with a secret compartment to fool customs officials.

The Journal Sentinel reports that Andy Huebschmann, of New Holstein, admitted in federal court to sending the Australian dealer pistols, rifles and rifle parts to convert semi-automatic guns into fully automatic weapons.

Huebschmann owns Germantown-based Thureon Defense LLC and is licensed to manufacture and deal guns. He allegedly met Paul Munro of Australia at a Las Vegas gun trade show about seven years ago, and Munro persuaded him to ship him Thureon guns. Huebschmann didn't have export licenses for the shipments.

Huebschmann faces up to 20 years in prison. Munro was sentenced in Australia to 10 years in prison for his role.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com