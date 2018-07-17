Woman accused of being Russian agent spoke in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A 29-year-old gun-rights activist charged with being a covert agent for Russia inside the U.S. spoke of freedom and entrepreneurship at events in South Dakota in 2015.

The Argus Leader reports Maria Butina spoke at a Sioux Falls school, at the University of South Dakota and at a teenage Republican camp held in the Black Hills.

Federal prosecutors have charged Butina with conspiracy to act as an unregistered agent of the Russian government.

Republican congressional candidate Dusty Johnson, who organized the teenage Republican summer camp, says Butina seems to be a "scam artist" rather than the freedom fighter she portrayed herself as.

The organizations agreed to host Butina after South Dakota businessman and political operative Paul Erickson vouched for her. Erickson didn't immediately return a telephone message seeking comment from The Associated Press.

