Woman accused of burning 8-year-old girl with scalding water

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a Columbia woman held her little sister's hands under scalding water as a form of punishment, leaving the girl with second- and third-degree burns.

The State reported Thursday that 23-year-old Talisha Fason is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. The Richland County Sheriff's Department says Fason forced her 8-year-old sister's hands under the scalding water in September as punishment for bad behavior.

Deputies say Fason is acting as the girl's primary caregiver and didn't seek medical help for her burns. They say Fason also kept the girl out of school for 10 days to hide the injuries. School staff saw the injuries when the girl returned and notified the Department of Social Services and school resource officer.

It's unclear if Fason has a lawyer.

