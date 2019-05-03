Woman arguing with son accused of stabbing his pet python

DERRY, N.H. (AP) — Police say a New Hampshire woman has been charged with animal cruelty after she allegedly stabbed her son's pet python with a steak knife while the snake was inside its tank.

The Eagle-Tribune reports 54-year-old Sharon Magyar, of Derry, pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance bail.

Court documents say Magyar said she stabbed the small ball python back in February after getting into an argument with her son. She said she wasn't trying to kill the snake.

Derry police Capt. Vern Thomas said officers were unable to find the snake as it had fled the tank. It was found a few days later. Officers returned and noted the snake had a half-inch wound on its body that was mostly healed.