Woman arrested after crash involving police officer

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a woman involved in a crash in Connecticut that left a police officer injured.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday in Wethersfield.

Chief James Cetran says the officer had been following 28-year-old Chelsea Quail, of Enfield, after she was seen in Newington acting suspiciously.

Cetran says the officer was traveling north and Quail was headed east when the collision occurred.

Both were hospitalized and later released. Quail was not injured. The officer, whose name hasn't been released, suffered minor injuries.

Quail was charged with violating probation and more charges are possible. It could not be determined if she has a lawyer.

Cetran says police are investigating whether she hit the officer on purpose.