https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Woman-arrested-for-starting-fire-in-North-Dakota-13916053.php
Woman arrested for starting fire in North Dakota courthouse
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman who allegedly started a fire inside the Burleigh County Courthouse in downtown Bismarck.
Sheriff's Sgt. Dusty Braun says authorities responded to the courthouse around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and found the 31-year-old woman inside trying to start a fire.
Braun says the woman broke a window to get inside and started pamphlets on fire. There was no major damage.
The Bismarck Tribune reports the woman was taken into custody. Formal charges are pending.
___
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com
View Comments