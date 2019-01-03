Woman arrested in death of boy found in storage unit

DENVER (AP) — A woman has been arrested in the death of a missing boy whose body was found in a Denver storage unit.

Police said Thursday that 43-year-old Elisha Pankey, who is believed to be the boy's mother, was being held in jail on investigation of child abuse resulting in death. She was arrested Wednesday after turning herself in.

Police found the boy Dec. 23 after getting information about the boy from police in neighboring Aurora.

The court document laying out the reasons for her arrest is sealed. Police said they wouldn't release any other information because the investigation is continuing.

Court records show Pankey was charged with drug possession in Aurora two days before the boy was found. A call to the public defender's office representing her in that case wasn't returned.