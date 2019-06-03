Woman, called rude, accused of hitting man with car

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman has been charged with intentionally hitting a man with her car outside a western Pennsylvania post office after he accused her of rudeness.

Twenty-seven-year-old Elizabeth Noel Morrison of Avalon is charged with felony aggravated assault by vehicle along with lesser charges of criminal mischief and vehicle code violations.

Pittsburgh police say the 31-year-old man said he called Morrison rude after she flung the Bloomfield post office door open Wednesday and struck him, knocking his packages to the ground. He says she swore at him then and again later in the parking lot before striking him with her vehicle, reversing and running over his packages. He wasn't seriously hurt.

Court documents don't list an attorney for Morrison and a listed number for her couldn't be found Monday.