Woman charged in 2018 traffic crash that killed daughter

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon driver has been charged with manslaughter for a 2018 traffic crash in Salem that killed her 2-year-old daughter.

The Salem Statesman Journal reports 33-year-old Janie Miller of Turner also is charged with driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine and four counts of reckless endangerment.

The crash occurred on April 7, 2018. Salem police spokesman Lt. Treven Upkes said Miller's car collided head-on with a sport utility vehicle stopped in a turn lane.

Miller and her daughter, Ellie Jane Bruce were taken to Salem Hospital for treatment. The girl died on April 26.

Prosecutors say Miller's blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit for driving and that she was under the influence of marijuana.

A grand jury indicted Miller this year. She was arrested Thursday.

