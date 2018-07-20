Woman charged with driving drunk in car with kids twice

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Police say a Rhode Island woman has twice been charged with driving drunk with children in her vehicle in two weeks.

Warwick police say 41-year-old Leah Duran was charged with driving under the influence after refusing a Breathalyzer test on Thursday. Police say Duran had children aged 7 years, 4 years, and 7 months in her car.

Police say her children have been placed in state custody.

Duran was previously arrested by Rhode Island State Police on July 11 for allegedly driving under the influence with five children in her car.

Duran is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Kent County. Online court records do not list an attorney for Duran who could comment on her behalf.