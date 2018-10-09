Woman charged with murder of Walla Walla man in 2017

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — A woman has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the August 2017 shooting death of her partner.

The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports the charge was filed Friday and Shyla Osborne was arrested Monday more than a year after Daniel Cason died at least in because prosecutors were waiting for state crime lab results.

Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney James L. Nagle says Cason died in the couple's home Aug. 29, 2017.

Court documents say he was shot in the head three times after the couple argued about finances the night before.

Court documents say she used her phone to research state self-defense laws before she and Cason argued, struggled over a gun and he was shot.

Court records show she filed for a temporary protection order against Cason in 2015.

It wasn't immediately known if Osborne had an attorney.

___

Information from: Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, http://www.union-bulletin.com