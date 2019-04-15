Woman dead after fall from thirds-story window

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island are investigating the death of a woman who apparently fell from a third-story window.

Providence police are still trying to determine whether the death the woman found at about 3 a.m. Sunday was an accident or if she was pushed and her death is a homicide.

The woman is 30 years old but her name was not made public.

It is believed the woman lived at the address.

The state medical examiner was called to the scene to remove the body.

Maj. David Lapatin says one person is being questioned by police.