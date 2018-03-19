https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Woman-escapes-kidnapping-in-trunk-of-car-12763182.php
Woman escapes kidnapping in trunk of car
Published 1:19 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a woman was kidnapped and sexually assaulted before escaping from the trunk of a car in Cleveland.
Authorities say the woman's escape took place around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It is unclear how long the 30-year-old was trapped in the car, but police say two suspects fled from the scene after she got out.
No other information has been released.
