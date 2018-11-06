Woman faces child neglect charge after leaving boy in car

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida woman left her 2-year-old son alone in her car while she went to a bar.

The SunSentinel reports deputies found the child early Monday after receiving an anonymous complaint.

An arrest report says 29-year-old Jennifer Potts met deputies at the car and told them she'd left the baby for a few seconds while she went back into the Deerfield Beach bar to get her phone.

Prosecutor Eric Linder said at a bond hearing the facts don't support Potts' claim and the child was alone a minimum of 17 minutes.

Assistant Public Defender Brian Reidy says Potts, who's charged with child neglect, had been out with friends.

A judge ordered no contact with the child until a future court hearing.

Child protective services will review the case.