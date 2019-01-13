Woman found bloody on street is suspect in toddler's death

COVINA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman found bloody and running down a Southern California street is a suspect in the death of a toddler whose body was discovered in a nearby townhome.

Investigators believe the young boy found dead Friday in Covina is the woman's son. Covina Police Sgt. David Rodriguez says he expects the woman will be arrested on suspicion of murder once she is released from psychiatric hold. Detectives questioned her at the hospital.

Officials say the woman was uncooperative when officers found her spattered with blood but uninjured around 3:30 a.m.

Statements she made to officers led them to the townhome.

The San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports a small fire appears to have been set inside the home about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

___

Information from: San Gabriel Valley Tribune.