Woman gets 15 years for fatal DUI crash

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally striking a pedestrian with her car while she was high on drugs.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that 28-year-old Brittney Titus was sentenced Tuesday. She was convicted last week of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash.

Police say 45-year-old Chad Judd was crossing an Ocala road in May 2017 when Titus him with her car and drove away. A witness followed the car and called 911, and Titus was pulled over a short time later.

Prosecutors say Titus had oxycodone and marijuana in her system at the time of the crash.

___

Information from: Ocala (Fla.) Star-Banner, http://www.starbanner.com/