Woman gets 5 to 15 years in slaying after bar argument

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to five to 15 years in prison in the stabbing death of a stranger after an argument in a Pittsburgh bar last year.

Twenty-six-year-old Ashley Henchell was sentenced Wednesday in Allegheny County Court on an earlier guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 33-year-old Ryan Carosi.

Carosi was found stabbed near a CoGos convenience store in the Mount Washington neighborhood early Aug. 13. Police said the two fought in Satalio's bar and later made up, but during another argument outside she stabbed him.

Allegheny County prosecutors said she then threw away the knife, went home, showered and washed her clothes.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Henchell read a lengthy letter apologizing repeatedly to Carosi's family and saying "I relive this nightmare every day."