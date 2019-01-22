Woman held on suspicion of manslaughter after fatal shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 26-year-old woman is being held on suspicion of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide after a fatal shooting in Anchorage.

Anchorage police say Marilyn Tilo-Maiva was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Police around 12:30 a.m. took a report of a suicide at an apartment and found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators say the man had brought a handgun to the apartment, where adults and juveniles were present.

The gun was a passed around and handled by multiple people. As the gun was handled my Tilo-Maiva, it fired, striking the man. His name has not been released.

Police say alcohol and drugs are factors in the case.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Tilo-Maiva.