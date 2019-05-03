Woman impersonating nanny arrested in Bay Area

KENSIGTON, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California say a woman with a criminal background accused of impersonating a nanny to rob young, affluent families in the San Francisco Bay Area has been arrested.

Darlene Monticalvo was arrested Thursday after Emeryville police learned that she had allegedly assumed the identity of another woman and was being considered for employment by two San Francisco families.

Emeryville police say the two families contacted police after realizing that the 60-year-old Monticalvo was an impostor.

They say Monticalvo is known for running nanny schemes in the past and that they were able to identify her from surveillance from one of the family's homes.

Police say she has 22 prior convictions and is wanted by the Oakland Police Department for several felonies, including injury to a two-month-old child.

It now immediately known if Monticalvo has an attorney.