Woman indicted in fatal Menominee reservation crash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal grand jury had indicted a Keshena woman in a fatal crash on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Thirty-nine-year-old Erin Schweitzer is charged with involuntary manslaughter for a two-vehicle crash in April in the Legend Lake area that killed a passenger and seriously injured two people in the other vehicle. The indictment alleges Schweitzer was intoxicated.

Schweitzer is also charged with two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.