Woman killed in drive-by shooting near Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a woman in her mid-60s was killed in a drive-by shooting near Eatonville.

Ed Troyer of the Pierce County Sheriff's Office says deputies and medics responded to the scene at about 3:30 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of shots fired.

KOMO reports that when deputies arrived they found a woman in her mid-60s shot to death inside the home. She had been struck by a single bullet that penetrated an interior wall of the home and killed her.

Troyer said it appears seven to 10 rounds were fired from a vehicle outside the home in a drive-by style shooting.

No suspect or suspects have yet been identified.