Woman leads police on chase twice, crashes both times

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been charged with engaging officers in a pursuit for allegedly fleeing when police tried to pull her over two separate days, and crashing each time.

The Hartford Courant reports detectives tried to pull over 30-year-old Christy Gorman, who had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation on July 18.

They say she was speeding and collided with two vehicles as she drove away.

On Friday, detectives against pursued Gorman in a car in New Haven, and she crashed the car into a concrete barrier.

She was arrested, being held on bond and faces several charges. There is no information through court records on what Gorman's bond is set at and if she has an attorney.

