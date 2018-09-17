Woman pleads guilty after raising money for fake cancer

BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) — A 34-year-old Michigan woman who received more than $30,000 through an online fundraising campaign after falsely claiming she had breast cancer faces up to 15 years in prison.

Candace Streng pleaded guilty Friday in a Livingston County courtroom to larceny by false pretenses. She will be sentenced Oct. 4.

The GoFundMe account page said Streng had been fighting Stage 4 breast cancer.

Nearly 400 people donated, thinking they were helping to pay Streng's medical expenses. The account was deactivated earlier this year following an investigation by Brighton police.

Streng paid more than $19,000 Friday toward restitution owed to people who donated money. She still owes more than $30,000 in restitution.