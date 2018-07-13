Woman pleads guilty in California movie studio fraud case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California woman has pleaded guilty to fraud charges related to a phony film studio project.

Federal prosecutors say 55-year-old Carissa Carpenter bilked investors and municipalities out of millions of dollars that were supposed to build a movie studio in Northern California.

Prosecutors say Carpenter never bought property for the studio and the Hollywood executives and business firms she claimed backed the project had little or no involvement.

Instead, authorities say Carpenter used investors' money to support an extravagant lifestyle.

She pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of mail fraud and one count of lying to a federal agent.

She could face more than 20 years in prison.