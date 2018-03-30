Woman pleads guilty to Delaware stabbing

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware woman has pleaded guilty to stabbing another woman during a fight in 2016.

The News Journal of Wilmington cites a state Department of Justice announcement Thursday saying 35-year-old Teesha Wright took a plea deal on March 20 to charges include second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Wright was arrested five months after the stabbing. She faces up to 33 years in prison at sentencing in August.

