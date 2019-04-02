Woman pleads guilty to defrauding tech company of $500K

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding a Rhode Island technology company out of more than $550,000 in reimbursements for business expenses.

Jill Martinho entered her plea Monday to wire fraud and willfully making a false tax return.

Federal prosecutors say the 43-year-old Swansea woman was authorized by the Providence-based company to buy supplies with personal credit cards and seek reimbursement for those expenses.

Court records show Martinho falsified credit card statements and received about $1 million from the company between 2015 and 2018, instead of the approximately $459,000 she was entitled to.

Prosecutors say Martinho did not report the fraudulent income to the IRS.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and fines during her sentencing in July.