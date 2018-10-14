Woman pleads innocent to murder by reason of insanity

COLFAX, Wash. (AP) — A woman accused of fatally shooting a Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, man in Colfax, Washington, has pleaded innocent by reason of insanity.

The Spokesman-Review reports Ashley Myers entered the plea to second-degree murder Friday in Whitman County Superior Court.

Insanity pleas allow for the defense to argue for a potential commitment to a psychiatric facility instead of prison.

Court records say Whitman County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene Sept. 28 and found Myers holding a baseball bat and saying she had shot a man. Officers later found Kenneth Allen in a nearby vehicle, dead and with bullet wounds to his head.

Records show Myers later told officers she and Allen were traveling together and that she allegedly shot him because he "murdered her daughter yesterday."

Officials say Myers' daughter is safe and living with a relative.

