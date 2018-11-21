Woman pleads not guilty to $33,000 theft from day care

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A woman accused of stealing $33,000 from a North Platte day care has pleaded not guilty.

Lincoln County District Court records say 44-year-old Michelle Seidler entered her pleas Monday to two counts of theft by deception and one of criminal impersonation. Her next hearing is scheduled for March 11.

Police say she was named director of Kids Academy in August 2016. Police received reports of theft in April this year.