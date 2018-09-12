Woman reported endangered after sister's death behind bars

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — A woman once considered missing and possibly in danger after police found her sister dead in St. Louis County has been charged with her murder.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 57-year-old Sylvia Brown was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her 59-year-old sister, Brenda Brown.

Police found Brenda Brown shot to death Monday at a home the sisters shared.

An endangered person advisory was issued for Sylvia Brown Monday night. Police canceled the alert Tuesday, saying detectives had made contact with Sylvia Brown and no longer considered her endangered.

Court documents say Sylvia Brown told police she had planned her sister's death because she was in debt and didn't want her sister to find out.

