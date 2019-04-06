Woman sentenced to 15 years in fatal DUI crash

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 23-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed a 36-year-old man last year.

Idaho Press reports that the judge sentenced Courtni Verity to four fixed years in prison with 11 possible after that.

Verity was driving drunk on July 22 when she rammed her 2005 Toyota Avalon into Herbert "Herbie" Moran's Mustang at 86 miles per hour near Ten Mile Road.

Moran's car collided with a guardrail and he was thrown from the wreck and died at the scene.

Although Verity expressed remorse during the hearing, the judge was skeptical.

He said he found it difficult to find "true humility" in her words, and said she seemed too often focused on her own pain and grief.

