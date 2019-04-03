Woman sentenced to 6 years in prison for meth trafficking

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for participating in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.

Court documents say 29-year-old Katie Jo Waters, of Pembroke, received multiple packages of the drug that were mailed from Las Vegas. Waters made 11 separate money transfers, totaling $18,700, to suppliers there. Postal inspectors intercepted two of the packages destined for her address and seized more than one pound of nearly pure methamphetamine.

Waters was stopped by a state trooper in Canterbury in April 2018. Meth and a pistol were seized from her car. She was arrested in May.

She had pleaded guilty in July.

U.S. Attorney Scott Murray said highly pure methamphetamine has been appearing with greater frequency in New Hampshire.