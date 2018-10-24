Woman sentenced to life for 6-year-old's death

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona woman was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the death of a 6-year-old.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports Lillian Hester was sentenced Tuesday, more than two months after being found guilty of murder and child abuse in the death of Jason Hester.

Lillian Hester's sentence, and the change of plea and sentence for Kimmy Wilson, brought an end to the court appearances for the four defendants culpable in the boy's 2015 death.

Wilson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor neglect resulting in a suspended sentence with one year of unsupervised probation.

Lillian Hester, the primary caregiver for Jason, Wilson, Jason Conlee and Lenda Hester were indicted by a grand jury in June 2016 following an investigation into the boy's death at an Ash Fork home.

Defense attorney Gregory Parzyck says Lillian Hester will file an appeal.

