Woman stabbed in neck after apparent road rage incident

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Fall River woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of another woman in an apparent road rage incident.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz's office says 32-year-old Jacqueline Mendes has been charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors say Mendes stabbed a 41-year-old woman in the neck with a knife on Friday afternoon after two had a "traffic confrontation" in Brockton.

Mendes fled in her vehicle but later turned herself in to Brockton police.

Cruz's office says the victim, who has not been named, sustained life threatening injuries and was airlifted to Boston Medical Center.

Mendes will be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court. It's not clear if she has a lawyer yet.