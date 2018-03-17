Woman stabbed to death in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a 38-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood.

The Seattle Times reported Thursday that Lalita Byrnes was found dead in her home Monday by a friend who went to the residence.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of her death, which the King County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled a homicide caused by multiple sharp-force injuries.

The medical examiner says Byrnes died on Sunday.

Police said Friday afternoon that the homicide does not appear to be a random act. Police haven't released suspect information or a motive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Seattle Police Department Homicide Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

