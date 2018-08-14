Woman tells investigators she used drugs while pregnant

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a woman who told investigators she used drugs while pregnant has been arrested.

News outlets report deputies found a pipe with residue in the vehicle of 25-year-old Felicia Rae Mitchell during a traffic stop. The Attalla woman was initially charged with drug paraphernalia.

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Monday that Mitchell told investigators she used methamphetamines and marijuana while she was pregnant. She also tested positive for methamphetamines, marijuana and amphetamines.

Investigator Brandi Fuller says Mitchell was charged with one count of chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced or distributed. It's unclear if Mitchell has a lawyer.