Woman trying to escape accused of assaulting jail officers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Arrest warrants filed by a North Carolina sheriff's office say a woman injured five female officers at a county jail when she tried to escape.

News outlets report a news release from the Wake County Sheriff's Office says detention officers were trying on Monday to escort 21-year-old Shyann Althea Newsome when she ran toward a door at the Wake County jail.

Arrest warrants say Newsome hit one officer in the knee, pulled another officer's hair, stomped on a third officer's foot and hurt the wrists of two others.

Multiple charges were filed against Newsome stemming from the escape attempt. She was already accused of threatening a man and a woman with a knife.

Newsome is jailed on a $62,000 bond, and it's not known if she has an attorney.