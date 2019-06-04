Woman who stole from day care gets probation, jail time

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A woman accused of stealing more than $30,000 from a North Platte day care has been sentenced to probation and some jail time.

Lincoln County District Court records say 44-year-old Michelle Seidler was given five years of probation at her sentencing Monday and 90 days in jail. She was credited with 47 days already served. The judge ordered Seidler to make restitution payments of $250 a month throughout her probation.

She'd pleaded no contest in March to a felony theft charge.

Police say she was named director of Kids Academy in August 2016. Police received reports of theft in April last year. An affidavit in support of her arrest says she overbilled the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services more than $10,000 for day care fees and diverted more than $30,000 from Kids Academy for her personal use.