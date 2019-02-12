Woman with disabilities sues over DUI arrest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman arrested on drunken driving charges despite her repeated explanations that her disabilities made it difficult for her to walk, keep her balance, or speak clearly, has sued police.

The Providence Journal reports that 52-year-old Linda Diamante alleges false arrest, malicious prosecution and rights violations under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments in her lawsuit filed against Coventry and town police.

The Foster woman was stopped July 6 for crossing over the centerline with a broken tail lamp.

She says officers had her perform field sobriety tests, despite her saying her Lyme disease and multiple sclerosis diagnoses could affect results.

Diamante says she still was charged with driving under the influence after a breath test was negative. Charges were later dismissed.

The town attorney could not be reached.

