Woman won't face charges in fatal shooting on Interstate 5

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Prosecutors say a woman will not face charges in connection with the shooting death of a man on Interstate 5 in February.

Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said Friday that Aubrey Bowlin said she acted in self-defense and given the evidence, the prosecutor's office can't prove otherwise.

Witnesses told authorities that an altercation began Feb. 8 when Bruce W. Jones got upset at how Bowlin was driving her motorcycle on the interstate in Milton.

Lindquist says witnesses reported that Jones boxed her into a location, exited his vehicle and started a fight with her.

Lindquist says at some point, Bowlin head-butted Jones, who then drove Bowlin's head into a barrier before taking her to the ground.

Lindquist says Bowlin shot Jones once in the chest when he attempted to climb on top of her. Jones died at the scene.